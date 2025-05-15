Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,863,592 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,050,782 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.5% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,333,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,501 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.44, for a total transaction of $1,256,648.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,434,843.92. This trade represents a 1.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,118,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,798 shares of company stock valued at $17,696,733. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $210.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.94 and a 200-day moving average of $208.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.09.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.