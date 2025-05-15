Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Position in Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Free Report) by 120.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,730 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Byrna Technologies were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BYRN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Byrna Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. NCP Inc. acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Byrna Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 2,200.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. 25.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Emily Rooney acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $51,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,062. This trade represents a 7.13% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lisa Wager sold 12,500 shares of Byrna Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $367,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,230,175.90. This trade represents a 5.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

Byrna Technologies Stock Down 1.3%

BYRN stock opened at $24.34 on Thursday. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $34.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.17. The firm has a market cap of $551.71 million, a P/E ratio of 45.07 and a beta of 2.18.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $26.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.26 million. Byrna Technologies had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 14.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Byrna Technologies Profile

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

