Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,148,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,138 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Bitfarms were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BITF. Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bitfarms in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 2,629.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 19,877 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bitfarms by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 24,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares in the last quarter. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bitfarms Price Performance

Shares of BITF opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $587.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 3.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $3.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bitfarms ( NASDAQ:BITF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 69.08% and a negative return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $66.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.17 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BITF. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Thursday, March 27th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Bitfarms from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $3.25 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.84.

Bitfarms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Further Reading

