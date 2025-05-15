Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 268,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,921 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in DLH were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLHC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of DLH by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of DLH by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 8,481 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in DLH by 299.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,782 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in DLH by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 103,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 10,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in DLH by 643.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 23,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In other DLH news, major shareholder Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 9,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $37,770.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,358,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,311,821.02. The trade was a 0.72% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 68,263 shares of company stock valued at $273,410. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DLH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ DLHC opened at $4.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.33. DLH Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $12.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $89.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.00 million. DLH had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 5.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DLH Holdings Corp. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers digital transformation and cyber security solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud enablement, cybersecurity ecosystem, big data analytics, and modeling and simulation to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, and US Navy Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC).

