Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,199 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in USCB Financial were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in USCB Financial by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of USCB Financial by 228.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 13,692 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of USCB Financial in the 4th quarter worth $332,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in USCB Financial by 57.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 11,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in USCB Financial by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 19,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

USCB opened at $17.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.02 million, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.26. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $21.86.

USCB Financial ( NASDAQ:USCB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.94 million. USCB Financial had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 12.14%. As a group, analysts predict that USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. USCB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on USCB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on USCB Financial from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of USCB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial and consumer checking, money market deposit, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

