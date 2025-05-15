Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 103 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

CHKP opened at $214.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.99. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $145.75 and a 52 week high of $234.36. The stock has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $637.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.80 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 32.40% and a net margin of 32.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Arete Research raised Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.04.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

