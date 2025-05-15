Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 152,777 Shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) by 126.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 273,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,777 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in National CineMedia were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,923,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,412,000 after purchasing an additional 132,895 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National CineMedia by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 728,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in National CineMedia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,058,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 402,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 91,488 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 296.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 270,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 202,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Blantyre Capital Ltd purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $1,536,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,250,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,483,691.52. This trade represents a 3.01% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National CineMedia stock opened at $5.12 on Thursday. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $7.60. The firm has a market cap of $482.84 million, a PE ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.41.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.13 million. On average, research analysts expect that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National CineMedia has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.70.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

