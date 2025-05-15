Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 9,870 Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,192 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,870 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EBMT. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 25.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Insider Activity at Eagle Bancorp Montana

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $177,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,585.75. The trade was a 7.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock opened at $17.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $141.67 million, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.37. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.49.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $20.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.43%.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

(Free Report)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.