Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 212,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,378 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Bridge Investment Group were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Bridge Investment Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,402,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,581,000 after buying an additional 31,593 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 204.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 128,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Investment Group Stock Down 0.7%

BRDG stock opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 253.31 and a beta of 1.46. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $11.69.

Bridge Investment Group Increases Dividend

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $71.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.60 million. Analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -84.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BRDG shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.