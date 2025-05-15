Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $1.89 Million Holdings in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 523,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,954 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in C4 Therapeutics were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 34,783 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 486,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics Price Performance

CCCC stock opened at $1.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.16. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $7.66. The company has a market capitalization of $97.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 3.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C4 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CCCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 313.35% and a negative return on equity of 42.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

