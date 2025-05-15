Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) by 420.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,036 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Target Hospitality were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 275.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Target Hospitality by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Target Hospitality by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the period. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TH stock opened at $6.92 on Thursday. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $11.71. The company has a market capitalization of $687.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.99.

Target Hospitality ( NASDAQ:TH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.10 million. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

TH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities upgraded Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Target Hospitality from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

