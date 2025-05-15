Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,075 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ohio Valley Banc were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 50,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 33,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ohio Valley Banc in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

OVBC stock opened at $37.53 on Thursday. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $40.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.80 million, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $16.79 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.33%.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

