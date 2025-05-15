Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Keros Therapeutics were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KROS. Altium Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Altium Capital Management LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 106,000 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 207.8% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 7,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $3,129,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 47,528 shares during the period. Finally, F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KROS. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Keros Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $40.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $63.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, major shareholder Adar1 Capital Management, Llc acquired 934,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $9,464,033.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,392,737 shares in the company, valued at $44,498,425.81. This trade represents a 27.01% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KROS opened at $13.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $551.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.76. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $72.37.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $3.63. Keros Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 27,890.94% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The company had revenue of $211.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.74 EPS for the current year.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

