Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 863,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,968 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Puma Biotechnology were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 59,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 33,290 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 10,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 809,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 216,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday.

PBYI opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $143.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.04. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $5.04.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $59.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.50 million. Puma Biotechnology had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 41.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

