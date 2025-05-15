Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 231,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in eXp World were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in eXp World during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Sims Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in eXp World during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 16,347.0% in the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,789 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at eXp World

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $275,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,928,400 shares in the company, valued at $440,010,968. This trade represents a 0.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,864,350 over the last 90 days. 27.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of eXp World in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

eXp World Trading Down 1.4%

eXp World stock opened at $7.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 2.66. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $15.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.06.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $954.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.83 million. eXp World had a positive return on equity of 5.75% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. eXp World’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -181.82%.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

