Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 2,365 Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Aehr Test Systems were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,183,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,314,000 after acquiring an additional 44,881 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,023,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,652,000 after purchasing an additional 216,710 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aehr Test Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 647,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 634,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,550,000 after buying an additional 235,625 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 524,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,718,000 after buying an additional 112,154 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Aehr Test Systems to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Aehr Test Systems news, EVP Alberto Salamone sold 4,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $45,354.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,241 shares in the company, valued at $510,668.28. This trade represents a 8.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aehr Test Systems stock opened at $9.39 on Thursday. Aehr Test Systems has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $21.44. The company has a market cap of $279.55 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.09.

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

