Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 53 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in CyberArk Software by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $485.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.71.

CyberArk Software Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of CYBR opened at $354.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $341.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.56. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $223.41 and a twelve month high of $421.00. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.93 and a beta of 0.99.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.