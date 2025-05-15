Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 768 Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Astera Labs were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALAB. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Astera Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $500,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Astera Labs by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 28,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Astera Labs during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new position in Astera Labs during the fourth quarter worth $462,000. Institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Astera Labs Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of ALAB opened at $90.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.52 and a 200 day moving average of $91.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.40, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.33. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $147.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Astera Labs ( NASDAQ:ALAB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $159.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.55 million. Astera Labs had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. The business’s revenue was up 144.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sanjay Gajendra sold 165,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $11,840,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 755,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,178,800. The trade was a 17.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 350,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $31,389,366.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,353,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,675,659.05. The trade was a 12.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 873,990 shares of company stock worth $71,404,162.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALAB shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Astera Labs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on Astera Labs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Northland Capmk raised Astera Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Astera Labs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.69.

Astera Labs Profile

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

