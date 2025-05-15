Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 4,836 Shares of M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,836 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in M-tron Industries were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of M-tron Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $4,560,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of M-tron Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,844,000. Illumine Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M-tron Industries during the fourth quarter worth $1,134,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in M-tron Industries by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M-tron Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $917,000. 23.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M-tron Industries Trading Down 17.8%

Shares of MPTI stock opened at $49.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20. M-tron Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.22.

M-tron Industries Profile

M-tron Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include radio frequency, microwave, and millimeter wave filters; cavity, crystal, ceramic, lumped element, and switched filters; high frequency and performance OCXOs, integrated PLL OCXOs, TCXOs, VCXOs, and low jitter and harsh environment oscillators; crystal resonators, integrated microwave assemblies; and solid-state power amplifier products.

