DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.19% of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Seascape Capital Management lifted its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 480,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DBND opened at $45.23 on Thursday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.75 and a 12 month high of $47.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.70.

The DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (DBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, fixed income fund comprised of securities from corporate and government issuers, with various credit ratings, and a dollar-weighted average effective portfolio duration of two to eight years.

