Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) Shares Down 3.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (CVE:FLT – Get Free Report) traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 96,251 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 386,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Ventum Financial decreased their target price on Drone Delivery Canada from C$38.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Drone Delivery Canada Stock Performance

Drone Delivery Canada Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 9.02, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.16. The firm has a market cap of C$61.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution.

