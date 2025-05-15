Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Director Chinh Chu Sells 10,885,403 Shares

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) Director Chinh Chu sold 10,885,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $97,424,356.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,099.50. This represents a 99.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Up 0.1%

DNB opened at $8.98 on Thursday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $579.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DNB has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.15 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $12.80 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter worth about $42,016,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,817,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 11.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,628,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,587 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 50.3% in the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,103,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter worth about $17,018,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.

Featured Articles

