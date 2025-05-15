Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $200.22.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DY shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dycom Industries from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $201.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Monday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Dycom Industries from $234.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Shares of DY stock opened at $193.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $131.37 and a 1-year high of $207.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.51.

Dycom Industries declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

