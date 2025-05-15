East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Coverage Initiated at Truist Financial

Stock analysts at Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EWBC. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.54.

East West Bancorp Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $95.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.43 and a 200-day moving average of $94.67. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $68.27 and a 1-year high of $113.95.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.02 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 25.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dominic Ng sold 20,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $1,816,491.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 988,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,941,851.33. This represents a 2.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,181 shares of company stock valued at $9,273,894. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On East West Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in East West Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in East West Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

