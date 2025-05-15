Edward P. Garden Acquires 203,058 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Stock

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) Director Edward P. Garden bought 203,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $139.13 per share, with a total value of $28,251,459.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,838,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,979,496.12. The trade was a 7.70% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get Middleby alerts:

Middleby Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $148.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.65. The Middleby Co. has a 12 month low of $118.41 and a 12 month high of $182.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.59.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $906.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.46 million. Middleby had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middleby

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Middleby by 116.7% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Middleby by 760.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Middleby by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Middleby by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIDD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Middleby from $188.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Middleby from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on MIDD

About Middleby

(Get Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.