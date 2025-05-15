Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUY) Shares Down 2.8% – What’s Next?

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.06 and last traded at $22.06. 23 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.70.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.97.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.6397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Elisa Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.63. Elisa Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

About Elisa Oyj

Elisa Oyj engages in the provision of telecommunications services in Finland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers. The company offers data communication services, including fixed and mobile network subscriptions, supplementary digital services, cable-tv subscriptions, and entertainment services, as well as eBook services.

