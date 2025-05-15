Endurance Gold (CVE:EDG) Shares Up 18.2% – Here’s Why

Endurance Gold Co. (CVE:EDG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 18.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 92,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 164% from the average session volume of 35,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Endurance Gold Trading Up 18.2%

The company has a market cap of C$35.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.69 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.14.

About Endurance Gold

Endurance Gold Corporation focuses on the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America. It explores for gold, niobium, nickel, and rare earth metals. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

