EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Receives $15.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

EnLink Midstream Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:ENLC opened at $14.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.33 and a beta of 2.43. EnLink Midstream has a 1 year low of $11.83 and a 1 year high of $16.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,958,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $155,066,000 after purchasing an additional 581,493 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,869,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $97,212,000 after purchasing an additional 69,089 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 4,349,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,872 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,167,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,969,000 after purchasing an additional 991,887 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,682,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,164 shares during the period. 45.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

