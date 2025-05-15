EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:ENLC opened at $14.56 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.33 and a beta of 2.43. EnLink Midstream has a 12-month low of $11.83 and a 12-month high of $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 586.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,266,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,217,000 after buying an additional 2,790,050 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $36,436,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,682,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,164 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 4,349,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,189,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

