Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Should You Sell?

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.65 and last traded at $27.65. 312 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.84.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.31.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells hygiene and health products and services in Europe, North and Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Health & Medical, Consumer Goods, and Professional Hygiene segments. The Health & Medical segment offers incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, wet wipes, wash gloves, and digital solutions with sensor technology under the TENA, Leukoplast, JOBST, Actimove, Cutimed, Delta-Cast, AquaCast Liner, and Hydrofera brands to family caregivers, professional caregivers, and patients and consumers through pharmacies, medical device stores, hospitals, distributors, care institutions, and e-commerce.

