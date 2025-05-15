ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ) Trading Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.01 and last traded at $18.01. Approximately 35 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.05.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.89.

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Company Profile

The ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN (BDCZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks an index of at least 25 companies invested in the initial growth stages of small firms. BDCZ was launched on Oct 8, 2015 and is issued by ETRACS.

