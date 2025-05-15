Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.12.

Several research firms recently commented on EXEL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Exelixis Stock Up 20.8%

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $44.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.56. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $45.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.25.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). Exelixis had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Equities research analysts expect that Exelixis will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 52,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $1,946,479.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 303,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,216,403.80. This represents a 14.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bob Oliver sold 18,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $694,600.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,396.50. This represents a 35.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,851 shares of company stock valued at $5,236,046. Company insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelixis

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in Exelixis by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 616.9% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Stories

