F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,284,413 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 172,298 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.91% of F.N.B. worth $48,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNB. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 3,589.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

Shares of FNB opened at $14.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.66. F.N.B. Co. has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $17.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $411.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on FNB. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other F.N.B. news, Director David L. Motley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,013,485.44. The trade was a 18.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

