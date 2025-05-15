FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in FB Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 23,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in FB Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in FB Financial by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in FB Financial by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FB Financial by 810.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB Financial Price Performance

Shares of FB Financial stock opened at $45.84 on Thursday. FB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $34.50 and a 1-year high of $58.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.93.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $130.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FB Financial Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James W. Iv Cross purchased 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.49 per share, with a total value of $291,528.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 61,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,146.22. This represents a 13.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.51 per share, for a total transaction of $97,020.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,931,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,303,606.91. This represents a 0.02% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on FBK shares. StockNews.com upgraded FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens decreased their target price on FB Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Hovde Group upgraded FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on FB Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on FB Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.80.

FB Financial Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

