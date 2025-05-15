Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RACE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ferrari in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $526.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RACE

Ferrari Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of RACE stock opened at $494.44 on Thursday. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $391.54 and a fifty-two week high of $509.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $444.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $447.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.57.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 46.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferrari

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 288.9% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Ferrari by 381.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

About Ferrari

(Get Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.