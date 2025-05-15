Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) by 53.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,332 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Fidelis Insurance were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Fidelis Insurance alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Fidelis Insurance by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,577,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,851,000 after acquiring an additional 225,952 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,240,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,754,000 after purchasing an additional 162,524 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $24,435,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,166,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,144,000 after buying an additional 510,699 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,108,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,090,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIHL. Barclays decreased their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelis Insurance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.71.

Fidelis Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of FIHL stock opened at $17.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.28. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited has a one year low of $14.17 and a one year high of $21.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $658.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.57 million. Fidelis Insurance had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 20.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelis Insurance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Fidelis Insurance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelis Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelis Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.