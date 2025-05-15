Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG) Stake Raised by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,068,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,101 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $49,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FBCG. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000.

FBCG opened at $44.89 on Thursday. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.57 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.01 and a 200-day moving average of $44.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 1.32.

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

