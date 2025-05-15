Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI) Stock Position Boosted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI – Free Report) by 76,700.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCPI. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,256,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 28,679 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $603,000. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000.

BATS:FCPI opened at $44.96 on Thursday. Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF has a twelve month low of $37.33 and a twelve month high of $46.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.21 and a 200-day moving average of $44.02. The firm has a market cap of $215.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.91.

The Fidelity Stocks for Inflation ETF (FCPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large- and mid-cap stocks based on multi-factor criteria with structural tilts towards inflation-sensitive sectors and industries FCPI was launched on Nov 5, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

