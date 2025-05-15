First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on First Bancorp from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on First Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

First Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $42.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.51 and its 200 day moving average is $42.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.85. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.34.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $105.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.81 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 8.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in First Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

