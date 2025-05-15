First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SKYY. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $697,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4,515.5% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Up 0.3%

SKYY stock opened at $116.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $131.54.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.