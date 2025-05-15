First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) by 145.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,909 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.83% of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTXL opened at $86.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.09. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $59.72 and a 52-week high of $107.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.73 million, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.0342 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

