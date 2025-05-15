FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target Raised to $52.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cfra Research upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of FOX from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on FOX from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.71.

FOX Trading Down 1.1%

FOXA stock opened at $54.64 on Tuesday. FOX has a one year low of $32.45 and a one year high of $58.74. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.50.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.17. FOX had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that FOX will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $3,083,860.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,200,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,849,832.54. The trade was a 4.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,739,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,863,000 after purchasing an additional 518,835 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,340,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,194,000 after buying an additional 425,186 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in FOX by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,815,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,344,000 after buying an additional 39,959 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in FOX by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,680,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,305,000 after buying an additional 107,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in FOX by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,501,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,111,000 after buying an additional 511,554 shares during the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

