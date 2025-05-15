Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,714 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 133,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,703,000 after buying an additional 11,968 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at $543,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FNV opened at $155.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.27. The stock has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.45. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $112.70 and a 1 year high of $178.74.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 55.28%. The business had revenue of $368.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FNV shares. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $162.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.75.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

