Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (BATS:LVHI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (BATS:LVHIFree Report) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 844,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207,813 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 2.76% of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF worth $25,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LVHI. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,437,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,871,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LVHI opened at $32.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.46. Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $32.91.

The Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an all-cap index of developed ex-US stocks, selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility.

