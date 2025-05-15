FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its position in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in FRP were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FRPH. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in FRP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of FRP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of FRP by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in FRP by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in FRP in the fourth quarter worth $517,000. 45.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRP stock opened at $26.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $501.99 million, a P/E ratio of 65.75 and a beta of 0.59. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.37 and a one year high of $33.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.65.

FRP ( NASDAQ:FRPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.31 million during the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 1.67%.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

