FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 25,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,109,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 436,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,318,000 after purchasing an additional 37,871 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,137,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

BATS FAUG opened at $47.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.67 million, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.63. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 1 year low of $41.24 and a 1 year high of $47.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.24.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

