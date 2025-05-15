FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (BATS:DMAY) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (BATS:DMAY – Free Report) by 75.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Hickory Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. Finally, Grantvest Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth $1,396,000.

DMAY stock opened at $41.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.37. The stock has a market cap of $234.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.40. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (DMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

