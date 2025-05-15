Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 4th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Galmed Pharmaceuticals
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 3.97% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.
About Galmed Pharmaceuticals
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Galmed Pharmaceuticals
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- SMCI Stock Rally: 45% Gain in 2 Days Could Be Just the Start
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- AMD’s AI-Powered Stock Price Rally Just Shifted Gears
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 5 Hot Small-Cap Insiders Bought at the Peak of Tariff Fears
Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.