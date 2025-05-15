Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 4th.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.49. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 3.97% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

