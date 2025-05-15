Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 70.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,983 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Generac were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Generac by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac stock opened at $128.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.73. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.50 and a 12-month high of $195.94.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $942.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.78 million. Generac had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $171.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $173.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.20.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

