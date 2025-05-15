Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GPN. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Global Payments from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Global Payments from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.09.

Global Payments Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE GPN opened at $82.92 on Thursday. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $345,823,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,298,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,984 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 75,379.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,517,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,131 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $147,695,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $94,107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

